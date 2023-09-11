Boiler Alert Podcast - Eventual Victory at Virginia Tech

The Boiler Alert podcast is back and we are talking all about the important questions related to the Virginia Tech game. First and foremost, how long are you waiting in the rain or in the surrounding area for news of a restart before you give up? Ryan shares a story about another time in his life a sporting event was delayed. I share my experience being at a Purdue game that was delayed for lightning back during my time at Purdue.

Before we get into the substance of the game though we talk Zach Edey’s bronze medal and the volleyball team’s hot streak. There is more than just football going on and we try to cover it when we can.

Then we get into the nitty gritty about Purdue’s victory over Virginia Tech in what can only be described as the latest finish for a noon game in the history of Purdue sports. Who stood out to us and who still needs improvement. What did the team do during that 5.5 hour delay? How do you stay sharp? We talk all this and more on today’s episode. Make sure to like, subscribe, and review our podcast so the word gets out to everyone!