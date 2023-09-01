1 Day to Purdue Football: Hudson Card

One day more.

Hudson Card - Redshirt Junior (Transfer - Texas)

Austin, TX (Lake Travis)

6’3”, 210 pounds

Quarterback

2023 Projection: QB1

I don’t want to put too much pressure on any one player or one position...but I sort of have to here. Hudson Card transferred in from Texas (THEY’RE BACK!) and was one of the first big moves from Ryan Walters. The quarterback position is so critical to the lifeblood of every college football team and that goes double for Purdue. Purdue has been a team that has lived and died based on QB play in the last roughly 30 years. Hudson Card hopes to be the next in line to join the cradle of quarterbacks.

During his time at Texas over three seasons Card played in 22 games and started five of them. During this time he threw 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. He completed 65% of his passes for a total of 1,523 yards. He did get sacked a total of 18 times but that’s most likely a reflection of Texas as a whole rather than Card specifically.

It’s fair to say that given the massive turnover the Boilermakers faced on the offensive end that a lot of what this Purdue offense will be this year will rely on what Hudson Card can do behind center. Given the lack of proven playmakers in the wide receiver room it will be up to Card to make new playmakers, to make new stars, to determine who can be relied upon, and find a way to get everyone involved.

Purdue football, you’re only a day away.