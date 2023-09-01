1 Day To Purdue Football: Markevious Brown

Markevious Brown - Junior

Pahokee, FL (lMG Academy)

Cornerback

6’0”, 180

2023 Projection: Starter or Key Depth

Ryan Walters was tasked with building the corner position at Purdue from scratch, and one of his first moves in the portal was snagging former consensus 4* corner Markevious Brown from Ole Miss. It hasn’t been long since the 2021 recruit out of IMG was collecting scholarship offers from the upper echelon of college football. He held offers from Alabama, Michigan, Florida State and Penn State before committing to Lane Kiffin.

He flashed promise in Oxford during his two year stint. He appeared in 5 games as a true freshman, playing as both a reserve corner and a special teams gunner. He found a more consistent role as a sophomore in 2022, appearing in 13 games as a back-up corner. On the season he was credited with 19 tackles, and 2 pass break-ups. He was in-line to fight foe a starting job with the Rebs before deciding to cast his lot with the Boilermakers.