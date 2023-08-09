24 Days Until Purdue Football: Anthony Brown

Anthony Brown - Redshirt Freshman

Milan, TN (Milan High School, Arkansas transfer)

6’0”, 195

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Rotational Safety

Another in a long list of high level transfer talent picked up by the new regime, Anthony Brown brings high level athleticism and youth to an experienced safety group. After not seeing action at Arkansas last season, he has picked up nearly 15 pounds, which will be crucial to compete with the physicality of Big Ten receivers.

Anthony maintains 4 years of eligibility and, after one season of studying the play of Cam Allen and Sanoussi Kane, as well as absorbing defensive wisdom from Coach Walters, will likely be a key player for years to come.

(@Ant_Winning on X)