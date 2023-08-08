 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

25 Days Until Purdue Football: Iain Ramage

The fourth and final kicker on our countdown is the youngest of them all.

PURB97
Iain Ramage

FR- Recruiting Class of 2023

Berwyn, IL - Fenwick

6’1” 200 lbs

Kicker

The youngest member of the Purdue kicker room, Iain Ramage, may not play too much in his freshman campaign. Such is life for a walk-on freshman kicker with 3 others on the squad. It will likely be a redshirt season for Iain, but the Illinois product was productive in high school, making 45/47 extra point attempts his senior season at Fenwick. A year of practice should help him develop and compete for a kicking spot in 2024.

