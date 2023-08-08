 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

25 Days to Purdue Football: Zion Gunn

The freshman defensive back joins a group looking for playmakers in Ryan Walters new defense

By JedWilkinson
/ new

Zion Gunn

Freshman
Defensive Back
6’2 180lbs

The next player on the countdown to Purdue Football is true freshman defensive back Zion Gunn. Gunn, from Winter Park, Florida, was nearly a top 100 player at his position in the class of 2023 and had a junior year time of 11.52 in the 100m dash. Gunn possesses the coveted length for a defensive back in the Ryan Walters defensive scheme and likely figures to find the field in the future for the Boilers. Gunn will have a hard time finding the field in year one with the number of transfers that were brought in to shore up the weakest position on the team but a year with Kiero Small in the strength program will line him up for a chance to play important snaps in year two.

Next Up: #24 Defensive Back Anthony Brown

In This Stream

Countdown to 2023 Purdue Football

View all 47 stories

More From Hammer and Rails

Loading comments...