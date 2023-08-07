26 Days Until Purdue Football: Andrew Sowinski

Andrew Sowinski

RS JR- Recruiting Class of 2020

Indianapolis, IN - Chatard

6’0” 205 lbs

Wide Receiver

It’s been a steady climb for Andrew Sowinski, a wide receiver and special teamer from Indianapolis. A former walk-on, Sowinski came to Purdue under Jeff Brohm and has kept getting better. Although he did not play his freshman year, Andrew did appear in 7 games his redshirt-freshman year including catching 2 passes in garbage time against UConn. He also contributed on special teams. Last season, Sowinkski continued to rise, playing in 12 games for the Boilermakers, including 4 starts, for a career high 96 yards receiving on 9 catches and multiple punt returns and a kick return. Playing mostly from the slot this season, expect Sowinski to have more opportunities on offense in Graham Harrell’s air raid offense. He could be a sneaky weapon for Hudson Card and Purdue.