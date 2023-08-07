The Boiler Alert Podcast - Is There Hope for Purdue Against Ohio State?

When going through the Purdue football schedule, the last of its kind in this Big Ten as we know it, the game against Ohio State stands out as one of the toughest. There’s no doubt that playing OSU is never easy. Luckily for Purdue this year’s game will be in the friendly confines, no not Wrigley, of Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue has had more luck than most against the Buckeyes this past decade or so which means there is always a chance. I let Ryan go through both sides of the ball to tell me if Purdue truly has a chance in this matchup.

Before we get too deep into that though we discuss the Purdue men’s basketball scrimmage. We then transition into talking about Trey Kaufman-Renn or has Ryan has dubbed him, the UnderTKR. Gonna be honest, I love that nickname. I hope it sticks. We talk about what he can do to better position himself for major minutes in the 2023-2024 season.

Give us a listen, tell your friends, give us a rating, and share the podcast with everyone you love.