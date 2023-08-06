27 Days until Purdue Football: Trey Firestone

Trey Firestone

Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver

6’ 3” 205 lbs.

Today’s player in our countdown is Trey Firestone; a redshirt freshman from Zionsville. Trey came to Purdue as a preferred walk-on in 2022.

His senior season at Zionsville, he had 61 receptions for 939 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped lead the Eagles during his junior and senior season to State before falling to Cathedral each time. His high school coach sang high praises that he was one of their most talented and statistically best receivers.

He did get to see the field during the Citrus Bowl back in January but he has the opportunity this year to make an impact as Purdue lost quite a few key receivers from last year.