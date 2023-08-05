28 Days To Purdue Football: Addai Lewellen

Addai Lewellen - RS Freshman

Royal Center, IN (Pioneer High School)

Running Back

5’8”, 170

2023 Projection: Special Teams / Deep Depth

Lewellen, born in the African country of Liberia, was adopted along with his twin brother Ezra, by the Lewellen family at 5 years old. Addai, named after former Colt Joseph Addai was the bowling ball and Ezra was the big play back at Pioneer High School. They also anchored the Pioneer defense from the secondary.

Addai and Ezra both matriculated to Purdue to play sports. Ezra is a sprinter on the track team and Addai represents the dynamic duo on the grid iron as a walk-on running back. He red shirted as a freshman but did manage one carry for 7 yards against LSU. As far as I’m concerned, Purdue has a red shirt freshman running back averaging a robust 7 yards a carry.

Look for Addai to provide depth as the 4th running back, allowing incoming freshman Christian Womack to red shirt. He also has the drive and athletic ability to carve out a role on special teams, possibly as a gunner in kick coverage.