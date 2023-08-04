29 Days to Purdue Football: Jaxon Mull

We’ve reached yet another double player day today. We are just over four weeks away from kickoff against Fresno State and it feels like it’s right around the corner. Today we feature another walk-on.

Jaxon Mull

Redshirt Freshman

Ft. Wayne, IN - Culver High School

5’11” 180 lbs

DB

2023 Projection: Reserve

Mull came to Purdue as a decorated athlete out of high school. He played both ways for his football team and earned All-Region and All-State as a senior. He accounted for 794 yards and six interceptions. He also played basketball and helped his team win the state title in 2017-2018. So clearly, this young man has talent.

He came to Purdue and redshirted his freshman year which makes sense given the logjam of upperclassmen and more established players in the defensive backfield. Given the overhaul of the defensive backfield by Walters and staff Mull again faces an uphill battle to see the field. Perhaps his best bet is to find a niche on special teams. Regardless, you want to have these kinds of talented and athletic walk-ons on your roster to push those in front of them that they’ve got someone nipping at their heels.