29 Days to Purdue Football: Christian Womack

Christian Wommack

Freshman

Running Back

6’0 180lbs

Just twenty nine days remain until kickoff for the 2023 Purdue Boilers and up next on the countdown in true freshman running back Christian Womack. In fact, Womack is one of three Boilers who is currently slated to wear #29 so I imagine if he suddenly jumps up the depth chart, we may see him in a different number during the season.

Womack was a woefully under-recruited running back from Tomball High School in Tomball, Texas who led the 6A division (the largest in Texas) in rushing last season with 2,111 yards and 28 touchdowns. For his career, he Womack rushed for 3,494 yards and 49 touchdowns. Womack is a speedy back who brings a burst into the backfield and but with the emergence of Devin Mockobee and Tyrone Tracy’s position shift, he may find it hard to get consistent playing time. It is most likely he will play in his allotted amount of games to retain a redshirt which allows him more time to work with new Strength/Conditioning Coach Kiero Small. If Womack can put on some good weight and retain his burst, agility, and top end speed, he could be a very good running back for the Boilers in the future.

