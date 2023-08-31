2 Days Until Purdue Football: Salim Turner-Muhammad

Salim Turner-Muhammad - Grad Transfer (Stanford)

Corona, NY (Episcopal High School)

6’0”, 200 pounds

Defensive Back

2023 Projection: Rotation

A once highly recruited 4 star prospect, Salim has had his career at Stanford hampered by injury. After being relegated to a reserve role last season, he will be playing with a chip on his shoulder this year looking to revive his career in West Lafayette.

While he may not start right away, there is no doubt he will be used early and often. His size and athleticism, on a team guided by a coach that can get the best out of his defensive backs, Turner-Muhammad has a chance to thrive in his new home. And I expect he will do just that two days from now.