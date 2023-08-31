Boilers in the NFL: Pre-Season

Much like college football, the NFL is nearly back. Over the past 3 weeks, 32 NFL teams have been playing their 3-game pre-season schedule. These games featured some former Boilermakers attempting to show off their skills and ultimately, make their squad’s 53-man roster. Several players were going to make their squad without question, but we’ll take a look at how every pro-Boiler fared in the pre-season and then each week thereafter.

NFL Pre-Season

Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Packers 4 tot, 2 solo

At Falcons 2 tot, 2 solo, 1 pd

At Commanders 3 tot, 2 solo, 1 qb hit

Made Roster: Yes

Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions

Vs Giants 2 tot, 1 solo

Vs Jaguars No Stats

At Panthers No Stats

Made Roster: Yes

David Bell Cleveland Browns *Gets 1 extra for the NFL Hall of Fame Game

Vs Jets 2 tgt, 2 rec, 6 yds

Vs Commanders 4 tgt, 3 rec, 33 yds, 1 td

At Eagles 2 tgt, 1 rec, 7 yds

At Chiefs 2 tgt, 1 rec, 4 yds

Made Roster: Yes

Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots

Vs Texans No Stats

At Packers No Stats

At Titans No Stats

Made Roster: Yes

David Blough Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions

Vs Broncos 8/14, 86 yds, 1 td

Vs Chiefs 3/4, 31 yds

At Vikings 11/22, 93 yds, 1 td 3 car, 3 yds, 1 td

Made Roster: No, Signed with Lions Practice Squad

Anthony Brown Pittsburgh Steelers

Did not play in the pre-season due to injury suffered last season. Signed with the Steelers practice squad.

Tyler Coyle Dallas Cowboys

Vs Jaguars 4 tot, 3 solo

At Seahawks 1 tot, 1 solo

Vs Raiders 4 tot, 2 solo

Made Roster: No

Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Vs Steelers 2 tgt, 1 rec, 3 yds

At Jets 1 tgt, 1 rec, 0 yds

Vs Ravens 1 tgt, 1 rec, 8 yds

Made Roster: Yes

Jalen Graham San Francisco 49ers

At Raiders 6 tot, 5 solo

Vs Broncos 2 tot, 2 solo

Vs Chargers 5 tot, 3 solo, 1 tfl

Made Roster: Yes

Zander Horvath Los Angeles Chargers

At Rams No Stats

Vs Saints 1 tot

At 49ers 1 car, 2 yds

Made Roster: No

Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams

Vs Chargers No Stats

Vs Raiders No Stats

At Broncos No Stats

Made Roster: Yes

Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals

Vs Packers 6 tgt, 2 rec, 11 yds 2 punt returns, 7 yds

At Falcons 7 tgt, 4 rec, 36 yds 1 punt return, 11 yds

At Commanders 3 tgt, 3 rec, 32 yds 2 punt returns, 9 yds

Made Roster: Yes

George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs

At Saints 1 tot, 1 solo

At Cardinals No Stats

Vs Browns No Stats

Made Roster: Yes

Dennis Kelly Philadelphia Eagles

Lineman are very difficult to track statistic-wise.

Made Roster: No

DaMarcus Mitchell New England Patriots / Seattle Seahawks

Vs Texans 1 tot

At Packers (NE) No Stats

At Packers (SEA) No Stats

Made Roster: No

Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals

Vs Broncos 2 tgt, 1 rec, 13 yds

Vs Chiefs 3 tgt, 2 rec, 7 yds 1 car, 3 yds

At Vikings No Stats

Made Roster: Yes

Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins

Vs Falcons No Stats

At Texans 6 car, 30 yds, 1 td

At Jaguars 4 car, 7 yds

Made Roster: Yes

Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders

Vs 49ers 15/18, 141 yds, 1 td 2 car, 7 yds

At Rams 11/18, 144 yds, 2 td 3 car, 5 yds

At Cowboys 17/26, 178 yds

Made Roster: Yes

Jordan Roos Tennessee Titans

Again, lineman stats are scarce.

Made Roster: No

Reese Taylor Kansas City Chiefs

At Saints 1 tot

At Cardinals 3 tot, 3 solo

Vs Browns 2 tot, 1 solo, 1 qb hit

Made Roster: No, Signed with Chiefs Practice Squad

Cory Trice Jr Pittsburgh Steelers

Suffered a season-ending knee injury during camp and was placed on Injured Reserve.

Milton Wright Los Angeles Chargers

At Rams No Stats

Vs Saints 1 tgt, 0 rec

At 49ers No Stats

Made Roster: No

Some of the guys that didn’t make a roster still have a chance to sign with an NFL practice squad. We will keep you updated in our weekly posts.