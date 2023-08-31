Boilers in the NFL: Pre-Season

Much like college football, the NFL is nearly back. Over the past 3 weeks, 32 NFL teams have been playing their 3-game pre-season schedule. These games featured some former Boilermakers attempting to show off their skills and ultimately, make their squad’s 53-man roster. Several players were going to make their squad without question, but we’ll take a look at how every pro-Boiler fared in the pre-season and then each week thereafter.
NFL Pre-Season
Markus Bailey Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Packers 4 tot, 2 solo
At Falcons 2 tot, 2 solo, 1 pd
At Commanders 3 tot, 2 solo, 1 qb hit
Made Roster: Yes
Derrick Barnes Detroit Lions
Vs Giants 2 tot, 1 solo
Vs Jaguars No Stats
At Panthers No Stats
Made Roster: Yes
David Bell Cleveland Browns *Gets 1 extra for the NFL Hall of Fame Game
Vs Jets 2 tgt, 2 rec, 6 yds
Vs Commanders 4 tgt, 3 rec, 33 yds, 1 td
At Eagles 2 tgt, 1 rec, 7 yds
At Chiefs 2 tgt, 1 rec, 4 yds
Made Roster: Yes
Ja’Whaun Bentley New England Patriots
Vs Texans No Stats
At Packers No Stats
At Titans No Stats
Made Roster: Yes
David Blough Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions
Vs Broncos 8/14, 86 yds, 1 td
Vs Chiefs 3/4, 31 yds
At Vikings 11/22, 93 yds, 1 td 3 car, 3 yds, 1 td
Made Roster: No, Signed with Lions Practice Squad
Anthony Brown Pittsburgh Steelers
Did not play in the pre-season due to injury suffered last season. Signed with the Steelers practice squad.
Tyler Coyle Dallas Cowboys
Vs Jaguars 4 tot, 3 solo
At Seahawks 1 tot, 1 solo
Vs Raiders 4 tot, 2 solo
Made Roster: No
Payne Durham Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Vs Steelers 2 tgt, 1 rec, 3 yds
At Jets 1 tgt, 1 rec, 0 yds
Vs Ravens 1 tgt, 1 rec, 8 yds
Made Roster: Yes
Jalen Graham San Francisco 49ers
At Raiders 6 tot, 5 solo
Vs Broncos 2 tot, 2 solo
Vs Chargers 5 tot, 3 solo, 1 tfl
Made Roster: Yes
Zander Horvath Los Angeles Chargers
At Rams No Stats
Vs Saints 1 tot
At 49ers 1 car, 2 yds
Made Roster: No
Brycen Hopkins Los Angeles Rams
Vs Chargers No Stats
Vs Raiders No Stats
At Broncos No Stats
Made Roster: Yes
Charlie Jones Cincinnati Bengals
Vs Packers 6 tgt, 2 rec, 11 yds 2 punt returns, 7 yds
At Falcons 7 tgt, 4 rec, 36 yds 1 punt return, 11 yds
At Commanders 3 tgt, 3 rec, 32 yds 2 punt returns, 9 yds
Made Roster: Yes
George Karlaftis Kansas City Chiefs
At Saints 1 tot, 1 solo
At Cardinals No Stats
Vs Browns No Stats
Made Roster: Yes
Dennis Kelly Philadelphia Eagles
Lineman are very difficult to track statistic-wise.
Made Roster: No
DaMarcus Mitchell New England Patriots / Seattle Seahawks
Vs Texans 1 tot
At Packers (NE) No Stats
At Packers (SEA) No Stats
Made Roster: No
Rondale Moore Arizona Cardinals
Vs Broncos 2 tgt, 1 rec, 13 yds
Vs Chiefs 3 tgt, 2 rec, 7 yds 1 car, 3 yds
At Vikings No Stats
Made Roster: Yes
Raheem Mostert Miami Dolphins
Vs Falcons No Stats
At Texans 6 car, 30 yds, 1 td
At Jaguars 4 car, 7 yds
Made Roster: Yes
Aidan O’Connell Las Vegas Raiders
Vs 49ers 15/18, 141 yds, 1 td 2 car, 7 yds
At Rams 11/18, 144 yds, 2 td 3 car, 5 yds
At Cowboys 17/26, 178 yds
Made Roster: Yes
Jordan Roos Tennessee Titans
Again, lineman stats are scarce.
Made Roster: No
Reese Taylor Kansas City Chiefs
At Saints 1 tot
At Cardinals 3 tot, 3 solo
Vs Browns 2 tot, 1 solo, 1 qb hit
Made Roster: No, Signed with Chiefs Practice Squad
Cory Trice Jr Pittsburgh Steelers
Suffered a season-ending knee injury during camp and was placed on Injured Reserve.
Milton Wright Los Angeles Chargers
At Rams No Stats
Vs Saints 1 tgt, 0 rec
At 49ers No Stats
Made Roster: No
Some of the guys that didn’t make a roster still have a chance to sign with an NFL practice squad. We will keep you updated in our weekly posts.
