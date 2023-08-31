Purdue vs Fresno State: How to Watch

It’s that time folks: the weather is about to get cooler, pumpkin spice lattes are beginning to churn and football is back! We have waited what seems like an eternity to see our Purdue Boilermakers back in action and the wait is almost over. New head coach, Ryan Walters, will step foot into a newly renovated Ross Ade Stadium to a roaring crowd, none louder than the Ross Ade Brigade whom now reside in the brand new south end zone stands.
Obviously only 61,441 screaming fans can fit into the stadium so here’s how to watch if you’re at home. Also, for those of you that are savvy with betting, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided game odds and the over-under for you to see. We here at Hammer and Rails can’t wait for Noon on Saturday and a great Boilermaker season ahead. See y’all out there!
Gameday Vitals
Opponent | Fresno State Bulldogs
Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN
Capacity | 61,441
Tickets | $16+ on GameTime
Kickoff Time | Noon ET
TV | Big Ten Network
Online Streaming | Fubo TV (with subscription or trial)
Radio | 96.5 FM
Odds | Purdue -4 | OU 47.5
All-Time Series | This is the first meeting
Last Purdue Win | NA
Last Fresno St Win | NA
SB Nation Blog Representation | Mountain West Connection
Fresno St Podcast | Beware of Bulldogs
Weather Forecast | A mainly sunny sky. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
2022 Results | 10-4 (7-1) | Won Mountain West Championship 28-16 vs Boise St | Won LA Bowl 29-6 vs Washington St
Head Coach | Jeff Tedford | 36-18 in 4 seasons with Fresno St | 118-75 Overall
Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Heck yeah!
