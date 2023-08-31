Purdue vs Fresno State: How to Watch

It’s that time folks: the weather is about to get cooler, pumpkin spice lattes are beginning to churn and football is back! We have waited what seems like an eternity to see our Purdue Boilermakers back in action and the wait is almost over. New head coach, Ryan Walters, will step foot into a newly renovated Ross Ade Stadium to a roaring crowd, none louder than the Ross Ade Brigade whom now reside in the brand new south end zone stands.

Obviously only 61,441 screaming fans can fit into the stadium so here’s how to watch if you’re at home. Also, for those of you that are savvy with betting, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have provided game odds and the over-under for you to see. We here at Hammer and Rails can’t wait for Noon on Saturday and a great Boilermaker season ahead. See y’all out there!

Gameday Vitals

Opponent | Fresno State Bulldogs

Stadium | Ross Ade Stadium - West Lafayette, IN

Capacity | 61,441

Tickets | $16+ on GameTime

Kickoff Time | Noon ET

TV | Big Ten Network

Online Streaming | Fubo TV (with subscription or trial)

Radio | 96.5 FM

Odds | Purdue -4 | OU 47.5

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

All-Time Series | This is the first meeting

Last Purdue Win | NA

Last Fresno St Win | NA

SB Nation Blog Representation | Mountain West Connection

Fresno St Podcast | Beware of Bulldogs

Weather Forecast | A mainly sunny sky. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

2022 Results | 10-4 (7-1) | Won Mountain West Championship 28-16 vs Boise St | Won LA Bowl 29-6 vs Washington St

Head Coach | Jeff Tedford | 36-18 in 4 seasons with Fresno St | 118-75 Overall

Is the H&R Staff Attending? | Heck yeah!