Boiler Alert Podcast Talks Fresno State with Enemy Podcasters!

The latest and greatest edition of the Boiler Alert podcast is out and ready for your listening pleasure. On this episode Ryan and I give you are season predictions for Purdue’s record. We also discuss the newest addition to the suite wars in college football with IU bringing in new suites and oh man are they...something else.

Then, we are joined by the kind folks over at Beware of Bulldogs who provide us with a lot of great information on the upcoming game against Fresno State. They seem mighty confident in the game and perhaps they should, after all they are riding a nine game win streak to end last season whereas Purdue was dominated in their bowl game. Different scenarios to be sure but regardless a nine game win streak is impressive.

The red wave of Fresno State, I ask about that nickname don’t worry, are looking forward to playing against a high major opponent and don’t seem scared or intimidated at all. We talk about who we hate in sports and that’s always fun.

We end the podcast with some predictions as well as recommendations for any Fresno State fans coming into town.