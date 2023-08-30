Purdue Reacts Survey - The Results Are In!

You may recall that earlier in the week we here at Hammer and Rails partnered with the higher ups at SB Nation to create a survey for Purdue fans based on the upcoming football season. Well, after allowing a few days for votes it’s time to take a look at the results. Lucky for us the folks at SB Nation have provided them to us in beautiful graphics. Let’s take a look one by one shall we?

Purdue fans seem to be confident in this team making a bowl game with 79% of total respondents believing that Purdue will win six or more football games this season. Given the difficult schedule Purdue faces it will be interesting to see if this optimism remains throughout the season.

Just like 79% of respondents think Purdue will go to a bowl game, 79% of respondents think that Devin Mockobee will reach 1,000 rushing yards on the season. It seems possible to me that those are the exact same 79%.

Finally, I chose to ask a bit of a petty question. Who would win more games between Louisville and Purdue. I know, it’s not a fair question because the two teams don’t play event remotely close to the same level of schedule but it’s something I was interested in knowing. Purdue fans were a bit less confident here.

Overall I think this is a fun exercise. Would you like to see these type of survey questions continue? If so, do you have a particular question you are dying to get a fan opinion on? Let us know if the comments and maybe we will use it next week.

