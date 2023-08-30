3 Days Until Purdue Football: Tyrone Tracy Jr

Tyrone Tracy Jr

6TH YR SR - Recruiting Class of 2018

Indianapolis, IN - Decatur

6’1” 210 lbs

RB

Last season, Purdue brought back the Indianapolis native, Tyrone Tracy Jr after a 4 year stint at Iowa. The former Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year played in 25 games as a wide receiver but he had a much more expansive role. Tracy Jr is capable of playing the receiver position as well as a gadget running back, a traditional running back, and a return specialist. Last season at Purdue, Tyrone was used often on gadget plays such as screens and jet sweeps. He appeared in all 14 Purdue games including 5 starts and totaled 356 total yards on 45 touches. This season, Tracy Jr has officially switched positions to running back and appears poised to get traditional run plays alongside Devin Mockobee and Dylan Downing. Obviously, Tyrone can still line up as a wideout, which I still expect him to do, but I’m hopeful he gets more touches this season, as he has shown that he’s versatile and given the state of Purdue’s receiver room. We should definitely seem Tyrone returning kickoffs this season as well; he was listed as the kickoff returner as part of week 1’s depth chart. One thing is clear: Tyrone Tracy Jr will get his hands on the ball in several ways in his 6th year.