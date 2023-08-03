30 Days Until Purdue Football: Jack Ansell

Jack Ansell

JR- Recruiting Class of 2021

Warrnambool, Australia - Brauer College

6’2” 235 lbs

Punter

There have been some interesting trends in football over the past decade but one that may be overlooked is the emergence of Australian punters. 9 out of the 14 B1G schools have an Australian punter (I counted IU’s punter from New Zealand) and the Big Ten is no slouch when it comes to punting. It comes down to how these punters kick the ball, which can usually be done on the run to avoid the opposing teams pressure. This skill usually spurs from Aussie Football, not rugby, which makes punting come naturally to kids down under much like throwing a baseball or football is to American kids. A former student of Prokick Australia, which has churned out elite punters like butter, Jack Ansell came to Purdue in 2021 at the age of 23. Over the past two seasons, Ansell has started 26 games, punted 99 times for an average of 40.3 yards and has had a punt blocked exactly zero times (knock on wood). Jack has been a very stable punter for the Boilermakers and has been rewarded by being added to the Ray Guy watchlist for this season, which is giv n to the top punter in college football. Obviously, we would like to see Ansell play as little as possible this season, meaning the offense is humming, but he will be a great fail safe for Purdue because punting can win games.