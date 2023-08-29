4 Days until Purdue Football: Deion Burks

Deion Burks

Redshirt sophomore

Wide receiver

5’11” 195 lbs.

I can’t believe we are only 4 days until kickoff. I don’t pay much attention to sports once basketball wraps up and it feels like it’s been the longest off-season. Today on our countdown we feature a projected starter for the 2023 season.

Deion Burks appeared in all 14 games last season with one start against Illinois. He played special teams as well as bringing in 15 catches for 149 yards as receiver. During Walters press conference yesterday he described Burks as a “freak” athlete.

Fastest player on #Purdue's team? WR Deion Burks, whom Ryan Walters calls a "freak." — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) August 28, 2023

Purdue has always had that go to receiver whether it was Charlie Jones last year, David Bell before that or Rondale Moore before that. Can Burks be that guy this year for the Boilers? I sure hope so. Either way I think we will see great things for him this year in a position Purdue really needs players to step up.