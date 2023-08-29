Purdue Reacts Survey - Pre-Week 1 Edition

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Purdue Boilermakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

This Purdue season is an interesting one for a number of reasons. Of course there is the hiring of Ryan Walters, a defense first coach, to Purdue which has historically done better with offensive minded coaches. There is the loss of many of the offensive weapons including AOC, Payne Durham, and Charlie Jones all to the NFL. How do you replace that kind of production? It’s also the 100th season of Purdue football at Ross-Ade Stadium and first with the updated south endzone and the new Tiller Tunnel. Plus, there’s the additional new seating sections that involve the Boilermaker Special. Overall, just great additions to the stadium. There’s also the fact that Purdue faces one of the toughest schedules in the country. Some have even said it’s the toughest in the country.

With all of that in mind there’s just so many questions about this season. We are participating in the NCAA Reacts surveys that SB Nation puts out. We want to get a pulse of the fandom right now. If there are additional questions you think would be good, please let us know in the comments.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GA7WQC/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.