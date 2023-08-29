Purdue Football Team to honor the late Doug Boersma

The Purdue football team has announced their helmets will feature a new sticker this year honoring Doug Boersma, the former Senior Associate Athletic Director for Performance and Sports Medicine.

Our helmets will feature a special sticker during the 2023 season in remembrance of senior associate athletics director for performance and sports medicine Doug Boersma, who passed away in June at the age of 48.



Right there with us for every play. #BoilerUp pic.twitter.com/Vft1xbc7DZ — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) August 28, 2023

Boersma who passed away in June at the age of 48 was an avid outdoorsman in his free time and the remembrance sticker features a silhouette of him fishing.

Boersma worked closely with the football team throughout his time at Purdue. He was a 1997 graduate of Purdue and was hired on in 2012 to be the director of sports medicine. Doug was a proud girl dad to his three girls always supporting them in their various school and dance activities. He was a devoted husband marrying his 7th grade sweetheart in 2000.

Doug oversaw all 18 sports while at Purdue working closely with rehabilitation, medical treatment, strength and conditioning. He made a lasting impact with the athletic department and will be missed as we continue to keep the family in our thoughts and prayers.