The A Train Returns as Honorary Captain Against Fresno St

Purdue announced this week that Mike Alstott, considered the greatest full back in NFL history by many, will act as the honorary captain in the first game against Fresno St. The 6x Pro Bowl, 3x All Pro, and Super Bowl Champion will make his return to campus to help the Boilers open up the Ryan Walters Era along with opening up a newly renovated Ross Ade Stadium, which has seen the greatest renovation to the stadium since the early 2000’s with the addition of the massive press box and addition of the concourse area.

Boiler up, @BoilerFootball! I’ll be pulling into the station on Saturday… https://t.co/IyOrUiCd1z — Mike Alstott (@40MikeAlstott) August 28, 2023

Alstott’s career at Purdue cannot be ignored as the running back stills holds the career rushing record (3,635 yards), holds two of the three highest season rushing totals (1,436 & 1,188). Alstott also remains second in career touchdowns with 39 and his 264 yards against Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game in 1995 remains second behind only Otis Armstrong.

Purdue will take on Fresno St. at Ross Ade Stadium September 2nd with kickoff set for noon on BTN.