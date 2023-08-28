Boiler Alert Podcast - Wrapping Up the Offseason

With less than a week to go until the first Purdue football game of the 2023 season Ryan and I gladly wrap up the offseason podcasts. Man, feels like this offseason was especially long which I guess it was considering...you know what happened in March. We finish both our look at the Purdue basketball roster as well as our look at Purdue’s 2023 opponents in football.

Will Colvin come in and make an immediate impact? If so, what will his role be and how much weight can we put on the young man’s shoulders? He comes from a Purdue family with both his dad and his older sister lacing it up for Purdue, that’s a lot of pressure on a young man.

Then, IU is gonna be bad again aren’t they? They are right? I ask Ryan and he tells me who is coming and who is going from the IU football program.

Going forward we will be back to a much more familiar schedule including a look at Purdue’s first opponent Fresno State with a podcaster from Fresno State on our next episode. Ryan and I will also give our predictions for the coming season.