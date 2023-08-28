5 Days to Purdue Football: Nic Scourton

You may recognize the first name and number of this player but you might be questioning yourself. That’s because Nic Scourton used to be known as Nic Caraway but has made it known during this offseason that he is now Nic Scourton. So, that confusion out of the way, let’s get to it.

Nic Scourton - Sophomore

Bryan, TX (Bryan HS)

6’4”, 280 pounds

Defensive End

2023 Projection: Starter

Scourton appeared in 10 games at the defensive end spot as a true freshman. That alone is an impressive feat. He also managed to grab 22 tackles including 10 solo tackles during his freshman campaign. These 22 tackles were the most by a freshman defensive lineman since Big George Karlaftis. Good company to be sure. He also recorded sacks against Northwestern and IU and forced a fumble against the Wildcats.

According to the ever changing Purdue sports website, Scourton has gained 20 pounds between this season and last. That would be quite a transformation of his body. Let’s hope it comes with increased strength and increased endurance. That’s not to say that Scourton lacked either of those during his freshman season, but the grind of a Big Ten football season gets to everyone.

Scourton should be an impact player on a defense that should have the line as its strength this season. Ryan Walters and the new staff have shown an ability to build a great defense and, like so much in football, it all starts in the trenches. Scourton can make a huge impact on the field this year. He’s got the potential to be a star on this team.