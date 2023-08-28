5 Days to Purdue Football: Elijah Canion

Elijah Canion - RS Junior

Hollywood, FL (Chaminade-Madonna Prep)

Wide Receiver

6’4, 220

2023 Projection: Starter or Key Bench Piece

I expected big things last season from Auburn transfer Elijah Canion, but the jumbo sized Auburn transfer couldn’t get healthy. He appeared in the opening game against Penn State and then disappeared. Out of all the players on offense, Canion might benefit the most from the coaching change. The down field specialist should get more looks in a offense that distributes the ball a little more equitably. The air raid needs big receivers on the outside that can both catch the ball and block, and Elijah can do both of those things.

He’ll be in a battle with FAU transfer Jahmal Edrine for the boundary receiver job, but I expect to see both players on the field a good bit, regardless of who starts. I expect to see some quick passes out to Canion where he can utilize his 6’4”, 220 pound frame to bully smaller corners after the catch. You’ll also see plenty of deep shots to jump ball specialist with track speed. He has everything you’re looking for in a boundary receiver on paper, this is the year to see it on grass.