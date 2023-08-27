6 Days to Purdue Football: Curtis Deville Jr.

We are less than one week away from the start of Purdue’s 2023 football season. The first of the Ryan Walters’ era. Today we focus on a wide receiver hoping to find his place.

Curtis Deville Jr. - Redshirt Freshman

Kinder, LA (Iowa HS)

6’2”, 210 pounds

Wide Receiver

2023 Projection: Deep Reserve

If you can put much stock into the height and weight provided on the official Purdue website it appears as if Deville Jr. has gained 20 pounds over the last year plus. If that’s true, we need to figure out how he did it, bottle it, and become billionaires. Deville came to Purdue from Louisiana where he was a three sport athlete including track and field where he competed in the high jump and the 4x100 relay. Obviously has some athleticism and speed.

Those are two things he’s going to need to showcase if he wants a place on the field this season. Deville didn’t find his way onto the field at all last year during his true freshman season but that’s not terribly surprising. Not everyone is a David Bell or a Rondale Moore. They are the exceptions, not the rule.

We’ve not seen much news in the offseason about Deville Jr., but with the season ending injury to Jahmal Edrine that makes Deville one step closer to seeing the field. While Purdue has plenty of talent at the wide receiver position, it lacks proven talent and that gives Deville his best opportunity.