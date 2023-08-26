7 Days Until Purdue Football: Jahmal Edrine

Jahmal Edrine

RS SO - Recruiting Class of 2021

Fort Lauderdale, FL - Fort Lauderdale

6’3” 215 lbs

WR

Let’s start with the good news. There are only 7 days until Purdue football and Jahmal Edrine has multiple years of eligibility left. Now the veggies (although if you listen to the podcast, you know I’m not a big fan of this analogy). During Fall camp, Edrine tore his ACL and will be sidelined for the season. The former FAU Owl caught 39 passes for 570 yards and six touchdowns last season, including 4 catches for 42 yards against Purdue. Although he’s out this year, Edrine still has 3 years of eligibility so we should see him back on the sidelines in the future. When he does return, it should be as a nice contributor to the air-raid offense.