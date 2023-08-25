8 Days until Purdue Football: OC Brothers

OC Brothers

Redshirt Senior

Linebacker

6’2” 245 lbs.

Brothers originally started his career at Auburn before transferring to Purdue his sophomore year. He was an All-State prospect out of Florida but found limited playing time for the Tigers. He played in a handful of games his freshman year and recorded 3 tackles.

His sophomore year at Purdue he appeared in all 12 games mostly for special teams. He broke out his junior season, starting 10 games and recording 42 tackles (33 assisted and 9 solo). He had a season high 8 tackles against the Illini on November 11th and had 7 against Indiana including a sack and pass break-up.

He’s been named team captain this year, a projected starter and will be a valuable asset on defense.