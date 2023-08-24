Boiler Alert Podcast - Purdue vs. Irish World Champs

Yet another episode of the Boiler Alert podcast is here for your listening pleasure. Ryan and I talk about the newest Star Wars show (no spoilers!) before we get deep into the Northwestern football situation. We also talk about Camden Heidi as we are running toward the finish of both the offseason and our review of the Purdue basketball roster.

Before all of that though we give listeners exclusive info on how to enter a new contest through the podcast and our generous benefactors. I’m not gonna include that info here I’m just gonna tell you that if you want an opportunity to win something cool I’d give this episode a listen.

Plus, Ryan gives us another installment of the game I’m just naming how many punts. He almost stumped me this week but I eventually got there and I laughed pretty hard. It was great. Give it a listen and let us know your thoughts.