(Less Than) 10 Days to Purdue Football: Cam Allen

Today we take a look at one of the few returning members of the 2022 defensive backfield.

Cam Allen - Senior (Fifth year)

Bluefield, VA (Graham HS)

6’1”, 195 pounds

Position - Safety

2023 Projection: Starter

Allen had a pretty successful 2022 season. He played in all 14 games for the Boilermakers and started 13 of them. He was able to nab some honors including All-Big Ten Honorable Mention by the media and Third Team All Big Ten by Phil Steele. Allen totaled 49 total tackles, three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, and six pass breakups. He was named Big Ten player of the week following the victory over Minnesota in which he had two interceptions. He also blocked an extra point at Maryland that was rather consequential to the outcome. Overall, a very successful season.

Allen finds himself now part of a reworked secondary with new teammates and a new coaching staff and scheme. He’s still projected to be a starter in this reworked defensive backfield. He offers a bit of stability to a position group that has dramatically changed including just this month when Jamari Brown transferred out. There will be a lot of pressure on Allen to be an on field leader for this team and to continue to make plays on the ball. With 10 interceptions in his career I hope we continue to see that ball hawk aggressiveness as he looks to anchor this unit.