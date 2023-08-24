9 Days to Purdue Football: Joe Strickland

Joe Strickland - RS Freshman

Indianapolis, IN (Brebeuf Jesuit)

Defensive End

6’3”, 260

2023 Projection: Key Depth Piece

Shout out to Mark Hagan for coming in and salvaging Strickland’s recruitment. Shout out to Joe for staying in West Lafayette and playing for a defense that better suits his skill set. The former consensus 4* player comes with an impressive high school resume. He was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 All-State team as both a junior and senior. He was also a 3 time all-conference and all-county player. He put up 70 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12, sacks and recovered 3 fumbles, helping lead Brebeuf to state runner-up ribbon.

Strickland spent last season in the weight room and at the training table, adding an additional 10 pounds to his already stout frame. He should be ready to unleash his new found power this season. Coach Walters wants to create one-on-one match-ups on the outside, and Joe can win one-on-one match-ups with both speed and power. For my money, if you’re looking for the next member of “The Den of Defensive Ends” look no further than #9. He won’t be a full time player in 2023, but I expect to see him come off the bench and get after the quarterback on passing downs this season.