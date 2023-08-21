12 Days Until Purdue Football: Braxton Myers

Braxton Myers

FR- Recruiting Class of 2023

Coppell, TX - Coppell

6’1” 205 lbs

DB

It was clear that Ryan Walters wanted to hit the transfer market to get help in the secondary. He did just that by adding Braxton Myers, a freshman flip who previously was in the Ole Miss program. There’s not much else to say other than SEC athletes are usually top-notch. This is true for Braxton as the former 4-star DB out of Texas ran track and come from an NFL talent. His dad, Michael, had a 10-year NFL career and went into coaching afterwards. As it stands, Myers will look to be part of three transfer CB’s (along with Marquis Wilson and Salim Turner-Muhammad), especially after the announcing that Jamari Brown would be transferring. He clearly has talent and he looks to play a significant role in Purdue’s secondary this season.