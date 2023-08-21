Boiler Alert Podcast - Brother Can You Spare a Fleck Buck?

Ryan and I returned to the microphones for the latest episode of the Boiler Alert podcast. There were a couple important things to discuss but first we discussed the best action movies. Some old and some new. I can’t complain about Ryan’s picks this week. No fried broccoli here this week.

Then we get into our first player on the basketball roster who hasn’t yet played an official minute for Purdue Basketball and that’s Will Berg. He redshirted last year and then suffered a foot injury during the year. With offseason surgery and ankle spurs out of the way, what can we expect from the reserve big man?

Then, Ryan and I continue our look at the football schedule. This week we talk about everyone’s favorite coach, PJ Fleck. Oh, and the Golden Gophers. Ryan talks to me about who stayed and who left from a Minnesota team that Purdue beat last year. Can they make it two in a row over the Gophers? These two programs have been pretty evenly matched of late and I expect this season to be yet another close matchup.

Give us a listen, share the podcast, rate, and review it on your preferred podcast platform of choice.