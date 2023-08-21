12 Days until Purdue Football: Zion Steptoe

Zion Steptoe

Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver

5’11 190 lbs.

Steptoe was a 3-star recruit out of Little Elm, Texas where he broke his schools record making 37 catches for 800 yards. He was the team MVP his senior season. He received offers from Louisiana, Kentucky, and Kansas among others.

He was used primarily as a slot and boundary receiver in high school and his speed makes him dangerous when he can create space from coverage. He only got playing time last season during the LSU game but we can expect to see him having a bigger impact this year.