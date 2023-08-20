13 Days To Purdue Football: Jaron Tibbs

Jaron Tibbs - Freshman

Indianapolis, IN (Cathedral High School)

Wide Receiver

6’3”, 195

2023 Projection: Redshirt

Tibbs broke out as a senior receiver at power house Cathedral, putting up up 910 yards and 13 touchdowns on 61 receptions. He also excelled on the basketball court, averaging 16 points, 3 assists, and 6 rebounds a game. He tuned down the opportunity to be and Indiana All-Star to focus on his transition to Purdue and a football exclusive schedule. Needless to say, he’s a bit of an athlete. Not only that, but he’s a winner, with state championship rings in both basketball and football.

He’s also the tall, lanky, down field receiver Purdue lacks this season. If you throw it up, Tibbs is going to go up and pull it down. He stills needs some seasoning, and I expect him to redshirt this season, but the 2023 Indianapolis Male Athlete of The Year (over some guy named Myles Colvin) is someone I expect to hear a great deal from during his stay in West Lafayette. I don’t think you’ll see it as a true freshman, but it’s hard not to get David Bell vibes from Tibbs.