31 Days until Purdue Football: Dillon Thieneman

Dillon Thieneman

Defensive back

6’ 205 lbs.

Freshman

We are officially a month out from being back at Ross-Ade for Purdue’s home opener. 31 days left and #31 on the roster is Dillon Thieneman.

Dillion is following in his brothers Jacob and Brennan’s footsteps coming to Purdue. Both brothers came on as walk-ons before becoming starters but Dillon joins as a scholarship player.

Thieneman is a safety out of Westfield that was rated a 3-star on 247 sports. He was the #12 ranked player out of indiana and #69th safety prospect in the nation.

In 2022 he was named the Indiana Football Coaches Association Mr. Football at defensive back as well as being a three-time first-team all conference honoree.

He finished his career at Westfield with 246 tackles and 5 interceptions as well as helping lead Westfield to state his sophomore and junior season. Thieneman has already made an impact on Purdues depth chart and may see some playing time this season in the backfield.