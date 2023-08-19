14 Days To Purdue Football: Jake Wilson

Player two of the countdown today is a true freshman QB.

Jake Wilson - Freshman

Trophy Club, TX (Byron Nelson)

6’2”, 200 pounds

Quarterback

2023 Projection: Redshirt

Wilson comes to Purdue likely knowing that a redshirt is in his future. Hudson Card was brought in to be the starting QB and everyone knows it. Wilson is a preferred walk-on which makes his path to the field even more difficult. But again, he knows that. Nothing is ever easy for the wall-ons, preferred or not.

During Wilson’s senior year he threw for over 4,000 yards and connected on 50 TDs. He’s obviously a talented young man. AOC is the model for a guy like this, but there’s a reason his story was such a sensation, it’s rare. Use this season to learn the system, learn the playbook, and get ready for the rest of your career.