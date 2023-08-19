14 Days to Purdue Football: Yanni Karlaftis

Today we have two players on the countdown with one being the younger brother of a Purdue legend. That’s right, Yanni Karlaftis is up today.

Yanni Karlaftis - Sophomore. (RS)

West Lafayette, IN (West Lafayette HS)

6’3”, 235 pounds

Linebacker/Defensive End

2023 Projection: Key Reserve

Last year Karlaftis saw his first extended action as a Boilermaker. After appearing in the maximum of four games during his first year, thus allowing him to redshirt, Karlaftis appeared in nine games last year. He made two tackles a piece in games against Indiana State and Northwestern. This included half a sack against Indiana State.

Karlaftis got onto the field on both defense and special teams and it looks like that may be his way onto the field again this year. There is lot of competition at the linebacker position right now in this new Ryan Walters’ defense and until that very first game I’m not sure we will know 100% who will make the biggest leaps. Karlaftis might slot into the middle linebacker position and back up O.C. Brothers. That’s just speculation on my part though.

We know that Karlaftis has the skill and ability to find his way onto the field. This year could give us a glimpse as to what the future holds for the younger Karlaftis. How he adapts to the changing scheme and team will make a huge difference for his future.