GBI Report: Purdue CB Jamari Brown No Longer with the Football Program

Coming into the season one of the biggest question marks that the football program faced was a secondary that, to be kind, looked like it was going to struggle. They weren’t exactly a dominant force last season, but the unit held their own and helped lead Purdue to a Big Ten West title. Well, new head coach Ryan Walters read my mind and went out and transformed the secondary via the transfer portal. Until today that secondary also included a holdover from the 2022 season in Jamari Brown who was himself a transfer from Kentucky. Then, Tom Dienhart sent out this news:

Leaving at this point in the year seems a bit strange. Speculation on most of these things is pointless but it’s worth noting that often times when a player leaves at this point of the year there’s a good reason. Whether that reason is personal or will become public we will have to wait and see. In the past we’ve seen players leave programs late in the year due to family issues, academic issues, legal issues, and hell even just deciding to retire from football. That doesn’t seem to be the case here though as Dienhart reports that Brown will be hitting the transfer portal.

Best case scenario for Purdue is that Brown was basically advised that his playing time was going to be reduced and he took that as a sign to exit stage left. That would mean that the newly crafted secondary has come together as a cohesive unit. We could be so lucky.