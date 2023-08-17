16 Days until Purdue Football: Marquis Wilson

Marquis Wilson

Redshirt Senior

Defensive Back

5’11 185 lbs.

When Walters hit the transfer portal he had a lot of big shoes to fill in the backfield. Marquis Wilson was one of the players he landed, a cornerback from Penn State.

He was a consensus 4-star prospect out of high school and rated the 26th best cornerback in the nation according to ESPN. He received offers from Tennessee, Florida State, Alabama, Michigan, and Wisconsin among a long list of other schools before choosing Penn State.

Wilson has played all four seasons for the Nittany Lions and appeared in 10 games last season recording 18 tackles, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. His junior season he played on both sides of the ball and had 3 receptions for 29 yards on offense.

Wilson is coming to Purdue with lots of experience and athleticism in a spot we really need. Even if he isn’t a starter, I expect we see him breaking up a lot of passes for the Boilers this season.