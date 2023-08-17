What Can Fletcher Loyer Do To Improve For 2023-2024?

With the football season right around the corner Ryan and I are doubling down on the number of episodes per week. We’ve got to finish these football opponent previews before the kickoff of week one, plus we need to finish off our review of the Purdue basketball roster.

Loyer of course was one of the greatest surprises of the 2022-2023 season for Purdue. There were high expectations for him of course, but nothing like what we experienced during his freshman season. Ryan and I talk the ups and downs of his year plus the one thing he can do to make himself even more important for Purdue next season.

Then, after we get through Loyer we look ahead to Purdue’s game against the Michigan Wolverines and...oh buddy do we have some bad news for you. They are looking just as good as they did last season and that means Purdue is going to face yet another pretty tough game up in Ann Arbor. See if Ryan can give me any optimism for this one.