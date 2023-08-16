17 Days To Purdue Football: Christian Gelov

Christian Gelov

Noblesville, IN (Guerin Catholic High School)

Quarterback

6’0”, 175

2023 Projection: Quarterback Depth

Gelov started his career as a preferred walk-on at TCU before escaping the sweltering heat of Dallas and returning home. As senior at Guerin Catholic in 2019 he threw for 1412 yards on 190 attempts, 14 touchdowns, and only 1 interception. He also rushed for 542 yards and 4 touchdowns. Leading his team to a 6-5 record. West Lafayette High School, led by current walk-on Boilermaker Kyle Adams knocked Guerin out of the playoffs in a 34-31 shoot-out that saw Gelov put up 254 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 attempts, while only throwing 1 interception. He put up another 54 yards on the ground.

Strangely enough, his dual threat playing style might be the closest to Hudson Card out of all the back-up options. I don’t expect to see much of Gelov, but he’s going to go pro in something other than football. When he’s not at practice he majors in something called “Aerospace Engineering”.

Oh to be young and talented.