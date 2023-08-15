Sawyer Anderson Commits to Purdue

Sawyer Anderson, a consensus 3 star quarterback from Parish Episcopal School in Dallas, Texas, has committed to Head Coach Ryan Walters and Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell. A 6’0 and 180lb quarterback, Anderson fits the mold of a quarterback in Harrell’s system that is a running threat while also being able to find receivers in the ‘Air Raid’ offense being run at Purdue. Anderson held offers from Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, NC State, TCU, UNC, Colorado, Wisconsin, and many others.

Anderson joins fellow 2025 recruit Keylan Abrams in a very important class for first year head coach Ryan Walters in his quest to bolster a lineup with more athletes to fit the systems he is going to run on both sides of the ball. It is expected Anderson will compete with 2024 commit Marcos Davila once Hudson Card leaves the program.