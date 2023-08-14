19 Days Until Purdue Football: Botros Alisandro

Botros Alisandro - Sophomore

Manchester, New Hampshire (Snow Junior College)

6’1” - 185 lbs.

Cornerback

2023 Projection: Backup CB/Special Teams

While less high-profile than some of the other transfers brought in by the new coaching staff, Botros Alisandro is certainly no less capable. As an underclassman, he already has enough size and speed to play a role in Power Five football. It may not be at his preferred position of corner right away, but as has been discussed at length, Coach Walters is just the man to sculpt a refined defensive back out of someone with Botros’ physical traits.

Botros was able to put his talents on display early in camp and made a significant impression on teammates and staff, so there’s definitely a chance he could see some important snaps at corner this season. Regardless, the young man from New Hampshire has a bright future in West Lafayette.