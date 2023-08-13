20 days until Purdue Football: Winston Berglund

Winston Berglund

Defensive back

Freshman

6’2 210 lbs.

20 days until Purdue football and today we feature a legacy Boiler. Four other members of Berglund’s family attended Purdue so it’s safe to say his blood runs deep of black and gold. He chose Purdue over Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern, and Minnesota among others.

Winston is a 3-star recruit out of Carmel, Indiana. Let me tell you something about Carmel, they take their football very seriously. I used to teach there and when I say their football stadium would put some colleges to shame I’m not lying. They produce athletes. You see talent there regularly that goes on to D1 and that’s also the type of teams they compete against.

He was ranked 60th in the nation and #11 in the state overall according to 247 sports. He was also named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State top 50 team. It’s unclear whether he will get playing time this season as he needs to put on some bulk if he wants to be a linebacker but he may seem some action at special teams.