22 Days To Purdue Football: Owen Davis

Owen Davis - Freshman

Richwood, Ohio (North Union High School)

Linebacker

6’3”, 210

2023 Projection: Redshirt

Davis, considered an “athlete” during his time as a recruit will give linebacker a shot as a freshman. The 6’3”, 210 3* backer got hot late in the recruiting process and chose Purdue over a late offer from Duke.

Owen did everything for North Union High School. He was the 2022 Division V All-Ohio Defensive Player of the Year and a two time All-State honoree. He also played running back and put up 1,153 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior, earing District Offensive Player of the Year and was first team all-conference as a running back.

He’s got real potential at linebacker with his athletic resume. He’s a natural hitter, but has the speed to run with backs in the flat and tight ends down the seam. He’ll need to maintain that speed while packing on at least 20 pounds while he redshirts, but if nothing else, this dude will be a menace on special teams. I like the raw athletic ability, when he wasn’t tearing up the football field he was averaging 13 points a game on the hardwood. I don’t expect to see him this season, but like fellow Ohio 2-way star Markus Bailey, don’t be surprised if he develops into a player down the road.