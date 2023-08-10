23 Days to Purdue Football: Mondrell Dean

Today there are two players on the countdown who were both members of Ryan Walters’ first recruiting class which of course was a hybrid class with many of the players being recruited by the prior staff.

Mondrell Dean - Freshman

Hurricane, WV (Hurricane High School)

Running Back

6’3”, 240

2023 Projection: Likely redshirt

Dean is another consensus three star prospect who was added in the most recent recruiting class. Dean played high school ball in West Virginia and was rated as the second best prospect in the entire state by On3. Dean played both ways in high school playing running back and on the edge on defense. He ran for over 600 yards and made an absolutely astounding 139 tackles including 24 TFLs and 11 sacks in his senior season. He also played on the basketball team and averaged 15 and 7 per game. Obviously the young man does not lack skill or athleticism.

Running back is a fairly loaded position right now with entrenched started Devin Mockobee holding down starting role and Dylan Downing handling the backup role. Could we see Dean eventually move over to the defensive side of the ball where he won the award for top defensive player in the state of WV? Maybe. That will likely depend on his body’s ability to gain additional weight, and how talented this coaching staff thinks he can be as a RB. Where does his future lie with this team? I know how Joe Tiller and Brock Spack would do it, give him to the defense he’s too talented. Let’s see what Ryan Walters and company do.