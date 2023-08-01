How To Watch Purdue Men’s Basketball European Vacation

In case you had forgotten because you’ve got other things going on in your life, do people have other things going on in their lives(?), Purdue is headed to Europe this month. They head out to see the old world next week after playing in a scrimmage on Saturday that’s open to the public. Jed will be in attendance there and will share some of what he sees and hears here on the site. Stay tuned for that.

This is all part of a long planned trip to get the team in fighting shape. Unfortunately, or fortunately if you’re an optimist, Zach Edey will not be taking part. He’s got commitments to Team Canada to uphold. That’s unfortunate because we won’t get to see the entire team in action for the first time. So there will be no idea of how Edey meshes with Lance Jones or Myles Colvin. However, it’s also good because it gives guys like Caleb Furst and TKR the ability to stretch their legs a bit and get a feel for this new team. These two guys could play huge roles in the season ahead so allowing them some run without Edey could pay huge dividends down the road.

Now, for the matter at hand. There have been numerous questions about how and where to watch these games. Well, it was finally announced this week along with another look at the schedule. Take a look!

Our games in Europe will be streamed online via @FloHoops.



Details for game one on Aug. 9, can be found here:

: https://t.co/EJwHsm0wqB pic.twitter.com/nvDERuCTiD — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) July 31, 2023

I’ll be the first to admit I had no idea what Flo Sports was until this tweet came out yesterday. So, if you want to watch Purdue it’s going to cost you $29.99 for the month. It’s a bit steep but it should give you a nice Purdue men’s basketball fix and honestly isn’t that worth any price at this time of the year? Keep in mind I can’t speak to the quality of the stream or the ability for them to handle a large uptick in streams. Purchase with that in mind!